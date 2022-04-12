Anganwadi workers urge govt to fulfil demands

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Members of the Anganwadi Workers’ Union have sent a memorandum to the state government about their pending demands.

The workers have demanded from the government to make sure that anganwadi centres should be run from well-constructed and clean buildings. There should be proper arrangements of drinking water, furniture for children, electricity supply and toilets. Moreover, the rent should be paid on a timely basis to centres which are running from rented buildings.

They said record registers, which were provided six years ago, had been filled by them. Hence, new registers must be provided to them.

The workers also demanded from the government to provide pre-school kits, medical kits and required equipment at the centres, adding that it should fulfil all demands at the earliest. —