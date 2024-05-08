Anganwadis to boycott online recordkeeping

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

The Anganwadi Mulazim Union CITU said they will boycott all online works till their assigned children aged between 3-6 years are not returned to the centres. The workers from blocks 1,2,3 and 4, and Raikot, Pakhowal, Doraha and Mangat met the District Programme Officer and submitted a memorandum.

The workers said many years have passed, but they have not been provided with smart phones. In protest, the workers will boycott all online work of maintaining records. They added the centres were in disrepair and that the state government was in no mood to pay attention to the diet of the needy toddlers. They added porridge, panjiri and other such products are not being accepted by the children and at times, insects are also found in their packets. The workers asked the government to pay attention to resolving these issues and that on May 13,14 and 15 they will submit memoranda to DPEOs concerned.

