Anganwari workers brave the chill, protest 'indifferent' attitude of govt

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 6

Despite temperature hovering around 7 to 8 degree Celsius, hundreds of Anganwari workers today gathered outside the residence of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu to protest against the indifferent attitude of the government towards their demands.

The workers braved chill for about two hours, protested, raised slogans against the Punjab and Central Governments. To give them assurance that he would take up the matter at the next Cabinet meeting, Bittu said he was with Anganwari workers in their struggle.

The protesters said after 2009, there was no hike in their wages. The protesters further said they worked for 12 months, even during the holidays, during elections and in place of Class IV employees, but still were given salaries for just 10 months.

Anganwari workers said although there was no proper budget, yet they were asked to prepare various kinds of dishes. The budget allocation was continuously decreasing due to which kids and women were under-nourished, they added. The workers said if they raised their voice, it was suppressed by the government.

They demanded that the minimum wages of the frontline workers should be at least Rs 26,000 per month. Workers said their working conditions should be better. The government must raise the budget for general infrastructure and better food, they added. Cases registered against workers in different states should immediately be withdrawn, they said.

Meanwhile, Bittu ensured workers that he would do his best to take up their demands with both Central and state governments.