Animal reproduction training course begins at GADVASU

Ludhiana, January 21

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) sponsored three-week advanced training course on “Advanced insights on theriogenology to ameliorate reproductive health of domestic animals” was inaugurated at the Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) recently.

The training programme is focussed at minimising infertility in dairy animals. A total of 25 scientists from 12 states are participating in the program.

Dr SK Uppal, Dean, Post Graduate Studies, GAVASU, was the chief guest in the inaugural function of the course.

A compilation of lectures was released by the dignitaries on the occasion. It was informed at the session that quality frozen semen, healthy oocytes, pathogen-free uterus, optimal nutritional and management conditions supported by latest reproductive biotechnological tools were the essential parameters of high fertility. To maximise profitability in dairy farming, a multipronged approach was required.