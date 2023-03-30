Animals continue to rule city roads

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 29

Despite launching a drive to shift stray cattle to gaushalas over a month ago, many such animals continue to roam freely in the city, including on Hambran Road, where the drive was launched on February 8 in the presence of MC officials and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

50 days after launch of MC drive to relocate stray cattle

The process of shifting the stray cattle to cow shelters seems to be moving at a snail’s pace. The MC official concerned did not reveal as to how many heads of cattle have been shifted to gaushalas since the drive began.

A handful of fatal accidents have occurred in the city in the past due to vehicles ramming into the roaming stray animals, and there have also been reports of stray cattle attacking people in various locations.

Residents are now urging the MC to expedite its efforts to safely relocate the cattle to shelters or gaushalas across the city to prevent mishaps.

Satish Kumar, a resident, said many heads of stray cattle can be seen roaming openly on main roads and internal streets in various colonies.

He added that the MC must use the funds collected through cow cess to provide shelters for animals. The drive should be expedited and conducted in a transparent manner.

According to information, the MC collected Rs 16.62 crore in cow cess during the 2021-22 financial year. It aimed to collect Rs 17.67 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. Between April 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, the MC had collected approximately Rs 2.74 crore in cow cess, and from February 1 to March 31, 2023, it was expecting to collect Rs 14.93 crore more. The MC further aims to collect Rs 20 crore in cow cess during the upcoming 2023-24 financial year.

MC Health Officer Vipul Malhotra has claimed that the drive to shift stray cattle to gaushalas was ongoing, but did not disclose on how many animals had been relocated since the start of the drive.

The MC has launched similar drives in the past, but these efforts were stalled after only a short period.

How many head of cattle shifted? Official has no answer

