DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Anniv event of Children’s Traffic Training Park held in Ludhiana

Anniv event of Children’s Traffic Training Park held in Ludhiana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:38 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The 9th anniversary celebrations of Children’s Traffic Training Park here brought together young learners, educators and road safety trainers on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The park was inaugurated in July 2016 by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with the Ludhiana Traffic Police.

The celebrations drew participation from students of Guru Teg Bahadur College of Nursing and GN Co-Education School, who spent the day engaging with safety trainers and experiencing how road learning can be fun, practical and lasting.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts