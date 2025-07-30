Anniv event of Children’s Traffic Training Park held in Ludhiana

The 9th anniversary celebrations of Children’s Traffic Training Park here brought together young learners, educators and road safety trainers on Tuesday.

The park was inaugurated in July 2016 by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with the Ludhiana Traffic Police.

The celebrations drew participation from students of Guru Teg Bahadur College of Nursing and GN Co-Education School, who spent the day engaging with safety trainers and experiencing how road learning can be fun, practical and lasting.