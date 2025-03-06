Annual athletics meet kicks off at SCD college

The 105th Annual Athletics Meet of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, commenced with fervour, bringing together students from all streams to compete in a wide array of sporting events. This highly anticipated two-day event was inaugurated by Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association and former vice president of the Basketball Federation of India.

Principal Suman Lata extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, highlighting his remarkable contributions to sports. She emphasised Dhaliwal’s pivotal role in promoting basketball at the grassroots level and mentoring numerous national and international athletes.

Following the welcome, Dhaliwal took the salute as the march-past contingents, comprising NCC cadets, led by Cadet Kuldeep Yadav, NSS volunteers, student council members, and students from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, paraded across the field.

Leading the contingents was international student-athlete and flag-bearer Jashjodh Singh, along with national and international players, including volleyball player Karandeep Singh and basketball players Rythmpreet Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Rahul, and Jaideep.

The event continued with the ceremonial lighting of the games cauldron, mirroring the Olympic tradition. The college’s national-level volleyball players Jatin, Harjap, Manvir, Arshdeep Singh, Rishav Dhaliwal, and Lovepreet Singh participated in a symbolic relay, passing the torch from one to the next before igniting the cauldron. This was followed by the athletes’ oath, administered by international basketball player Sahibjit Singh, who pledged to uphold the values of fairness, integrity, and sportsmanship.

Urging the youth to embrace sports as a way of life, Teja highlighted its physical and mental benefits, while cautioning them against drug abuse. He stressed that participation in sports held far greater value than winning. The event will continue on March 6, promising another day of electrifying performances and spirited competition.