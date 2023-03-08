Annual athletics meet of DCE ends

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 7

The 16th annual athletic meet of Doraha College of Education (DCE) concluded here today. Harmesh Lal, Principal, Government College Karamsar was the chief guest on the occasion. Motivating the students, he announced special prize for the best athlete on his behalf. Also present were Sukhpal Singh, chairman, Doraha Group of Institutes, Umal Kaur, Japvir Singh, Tapvir Singh and Amarjit Singh, management committee members of Doraha College of Institutes.

Sandeep Sawhney, principal of the college, while presenting the annual sports report highlighted that the college always encourages the players to participate in various inter-college and inter-university games. Hemlata of BEd (semester IV) was declared the best athlete. Vivekanand was adjudged the best house in the march past.