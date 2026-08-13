Annual conference on epilepsy ends at Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana

The 27th Joint Annual Conference of the Indian Epilepsy Association (IEA) and the Indian Epilepsy Society (IES), ECON-2026, was hosted by Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H), Ludhiana.

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The conference brought together leading epilepsy specialists, neurologists, researchers and healthcare professionals from across India and saw participation of international delegates from the UK, Australia, Malaysia, Brazil, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

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The conference was organised by the department of neurology, DMC&H, under the leadership of Dr Gagandeep Singh, organising chairman, with Dr Birender Singh Paul and Dr Sulena serving as organising secretaries. With approximately 530 participants from across India and international representation, ECON-2026 emerged as a major national academic conference with significant global participation. The organisers described the event as both academically successful and a milestone in strengthening collaboration and knowledge exchange in the field of epilepsy.

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The pre-conference workshops attracted around 200 participants and provided focused opportunities for hands-on learning, clinical interaction and academic exchange. The workshops were coordinated by Dr Ashwani Chaudhary and organising co-secretaries Dr Monika Singla and Dr Dhananjya Gupta.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Health Research, and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as the chief guest. In his inaugural address, Dr Bahl emphasised the importance of strengthening epilepsy care through evidence-based medicine, scientific research and closer collaboration among clinicians, researchers and public health institutions.

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Dr GS Wander, principal, DMC&H, extended his full support to the organising team and appreciated the efforts involved in hosting a conference of such national and international significance. ECON-2026 also provided an important platform for academic dissemination and knowledge sharing, with the release of several books and publications. The conference further highlighted the importance of incorporating the lived experiences of persons with epilepsy and their families into scientific discussions and patient care.

The organisers said ECON-2026 aimed to strengthen dialogue among clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals while addressing the continuing challenges faced by people living with epilepsy.

“ECON-2026 sought to carry forward a simple but powerful message: epilepsy is treatable and manageable and every person living with epilepsy deserves timely care, dignity, understanding and hope,” they added.