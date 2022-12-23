Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Police DAV Public School, Civil lines, celebrated its Annual Day on Thursday amidst fervour. A cultural programme was held to mark celebrations. IPS Praveen Kumar Sinha was the chief guest and CP Mandeep Sidhu was the guest of honour on the occasion. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries. School principal Anu Verma welcomed the dignitaries and introduced the chief guest to the gathering. The annual report was presented by the principal, in which the achievements of the students were highlighted.

Cancer awareness

A cancer awareness programme was organised at CT University. Actress Sonia Mann, the guest speaker on the occasion, said the incidence of cancer was increasing rapidly in the country and it had become important to step up cancer literacy among the population. CT University chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi said: “The event was an effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of cancer through education.”

National Mathematics Day

The Mathematics Club of BCM College of Education celebrated National Mathematics Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. On the occasion, an exhibition was inaugurated by DP Guleria, a school principal. Students displayed models on different mathematical concepts like probability, trigonometry, properties of circle, types of triangle, etc. Guleria talked about the major contributions of Ramanujan and motivated students to teach Mathematics by citing real-life examples to make the subject interesting and comprehensible.