Annual Day at Harkishan Sahib Public School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

The annual day of Harkishan Sahib Public School was held here yesterday. This year, the cultural programme was woven around the theme- “Bharat Harmony of Cultures”, which showcased the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India. The event was commenced with shabad gayan to seek the blessings and after a floral welcome of the dignitaries and lamp lighting ceremony, the ‘Natrajas’ charmed the audience with a power packed performance of Shiv Tandav. Mellifluous rendition of a welcome dance and the fusion dance of different countries kept them spell bound. Furthermore, the depiction of Jallianwala Bagh and Indian Army left everyone touched.

Principal Poonam Sharma read out the annual report highlighting the achievements of the students in academics, co-curricular activities and sports and she also thanked the dignitaries and parents who had graced this occasion with their presence and made this event a success.

