Annual day celebrated

Podar International School organised its annual function ‘Voices of inspiration—Powerful stories, unforgettable lessons’ on February 15. Shalinder Singh, Assistant Director, Investigation-cum-State Tax officer, Government of Punjab, was the chief guest at the event.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony. The students presented a welcome song and a dance. They showcased their talent by enacting a play and giving group performances. The chief guest and principal appreciated the students for their talent and wished them a bright future. The students presented a sufi song and performed bhangra towards the end of the function.