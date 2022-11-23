Tribune News Service

Doraha: Students of Mount International School participated in the school’s fifth annual day celebrations on Tuesday. The event marking the celebrations showcased the year’s activities followed by a ceremonial function. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik was the chief guest on the occasion. Students participated in folk, classical and theatrical dance performances during the function. DC Malik gave away prizes to meritorious students during the prize distribution event.

DAV state-level competitions

Ludhiana: Students of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, won two running trophies and three individual trophies in DAV State-level ‘Sir Bakshi Tek Chand Memorial Hindi Speech Competition’ and ‘Maharshi Dayanand Memorial Sanskrit Shloka Recitation Competition’ held at DAV Senior Secondary School (Lahore), Sector 8-C, Chandigarh. Pranjali Mishra of Class 9 won the first prize, whereas Saanvi Mahajan of Class VI won the second prize and running trophy in the shloka recitation contest. Arvya Jain of Class 9 bagged the first prize and running trophy in the declamation competition. School principal JK Sidhu congratulated the winners for their achievement.

Blood donation camp

The Department of NSS, CT University, organised a blood donation camp under the supervision of Gurdev Hospital and Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Mission Sewa Society recently. “During the camp, 100 students and faculty members donated their blood voluntarily. A contingent of 10 team members, comprising doctors and technicians from Gurdev Hospital and Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Mission Sewa Society, also contributed to the camp. The students were counselled on the significance of blood donation on the occasion,” a university official said.

Communal harmony week

Communal harmony week was celebrated in Malwa Central College of Education for Women. The event commenced with a ‘Shabad’ recitation, followed by the recitations of various poems and speeches by students on the theme of unity in diversity. College principal Naginder Kaur said a quiz competition was also conducted on the occasion.

Army Attachment camp

A national-level Army Attachment Camp was organised at the ‘Officers Training Academy,’ Chennai for NCC Army wing cadets recently, in which Government College for Girls (GCG) student Armaandeep Kaur, representing 3 PB (G) NCC LDH, of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate, also participated. College principal Suman Lata congratulated Armaandeep and her teacher Jasdeep Kaur for bringing laurels to the college. OC/