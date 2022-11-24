Annual day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Green Grove Public School celebrated its 29th annual day, titled “Vivacious Green Grove” on Wednesday. JPS Jolly was the chief guest on the occasion. The events of the day included a panel discussion and the performance of Shakespeare’s play, ‘King Lear’. The chief guests appreciated the efforts of the students and faculty.

Clean and green campus drive

Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd, joint MD Rishi Pahwa and Mandeep Pahwa held a meeting with Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University, to discuss the strategy for renovating the ageing structures of the university and its open spaces under the “Clean and green PAU campus” drive. Avon Cycles made a commitment to donate two e-rickshaws to the university as its CSR (corporate social responsibility) obligation.

Grandparents’ day

Students' grandparents being felicitated during Grandparents’ Day celebrations at Mehta Gurukul Public School.

Students of Mehta Gurukul Public School, Doraha, celebrated Grandparents’ Day on their school campus. The function began with a welcome speech by the students for their grandparents. Later, the students also presented cards to them. School president Dimple Mehta congratulated the students for their efforts. The grandparents were also honoured towards the culmination of the programme.

Khelo India selection trials

Students of DAV Pakhowal, who had represented Punjab in basketball championship, with the school principal.

Manasveer, a student and basketball player of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road branch, has been selected for the Khelo India selection trials for sports scholarship. He, along with two other students of the school, Jivitesh and Baibhav, had also presented the state in the 47th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship held at Kangra from November 14 to 21. OC/