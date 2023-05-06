Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Pinnacle Institute of Fashion Technology (PIFT) organised the annual exhibition titled ‘Paridhan Shilpa’ on the institute campus on Friday. Students of the departments of Fashion, Interior, Knitwear and Textiles participated in events and presented their artworks and creativity. Fashion Department students displayed magnificent beautiful dresses. They also made paintings. Knitwear Department showcased the collection of different caps and knitwear pieces. The Textile Department showcased a kids’ room.

Simulation workshop

The School of Law and IQAC of CT University organised a simulation workshop for a week. Simulation is a pedagogically valuable and practical tool in teaching modern law curricula. The experts provided students with practical learning experiences. They shared their experiences of working in the criminal field, labour law, civil field and family law.