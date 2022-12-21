Annual function held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

The 52nd annual function of Vocational Rehabilitation Training Centre (VRTC) for the Blind was held today. Prem Kumar Gupta, secretary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, was the chief guest.

Performances by visually impaired students of VRTC was a delight for the audience. A solo song by Golu and a dance performance by Geeta and Chandrakanta, all visually disabled students of VRTC were the highlights of the function.

In his address, chief guest Prem Kumar Gupta appreciated the visually disabled students for their presentation. He also appreciated the VRTC members for their efforts and announced the grant of modern appliances like roti-making machine, fridge, inverters, chairs and laying of a cricket pitch to help the visually impaired students.

A cheque worth Rs 1 lakh every year was also announced by the chief guest for the institution besides eye camps and free treatment at the DMCH for the students.