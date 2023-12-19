Annual function held

Tribune News Service

Peace Public School

Ludhiana:An atmosphere of exuberance reigned during the Peace Public School’s annual function on December 17. Eminent physician Chan Bir Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. The function commenced with the kindling ceremony. The air was fragranced with petals from a prayer dance. The principal’s address set the tone for an evening brimming with celebration of exceptional feats and talents.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, Principal, Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, Ludhiana was awarded FAP National award. The honour was bestowed upon her by the Federation of Affiliated Private Schools. The award was presented by FAP president Jagjit Sjngh. Waraich has around 30 years of experience as an academician.

BCM School

The annual award ceremony for classes VI to VIII of BCM School, Chandigarh Road was held in the school premises. The school honoured students for having attained a sterling record in academics. The ceremony commenced by invoking God’s blessings followed by a welcome address. The principal motivated the winners to go ahead and achieve their desire. He went on to remind them to continue to uphold the values that are an integral part of the institution.

Blossoms Convent School

Blossoms Convent School, Jagraon celebrated the ‘Fit India Week’ under the Fit India Movement with great fervor to accentuate the importance of health and fitness among students, parents and teachers and to promote a paradigm shift from a sedentary lifestyle to an active one. The weeklong celebration encompassed activities such as morning exercises, pledge taking ,athletics meet ,quiz on fitness ,kho kho and yoga. The Fitness week received an overwhelming response from the students and faculty. Principal Amarjeet Kaur Naaz extended gratitude to everyone who contributed to make the event memorable.