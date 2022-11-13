Annual function organised

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, celebrated its annual day ‘Anugoonj—Echo of new India’. The chief guest on the occasion was Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Government of Punjab. The function commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest. The school annual report highlighted the various achievements, curricular as well as co-curricular in the session 2021-2022.

Turban-tying competition held

A dastar bandi (turban-tying) competition was organised by the Gurmat Sabha of the college at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana, to popularise turban tying amongst the youth. A large number of students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes participated. Principal Dr Arvinder Singh said the institution is committed to imparting academic and moral education to students and to make them aware of Sikh principles.

Student win prizes in youth festival

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management bagged first prize in quiz and third in Kathak in 63rd Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth And Heritage Festival held at SPN College, Maukerian, on November 10. Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Dean, Cultural Affairs, SACCM said, “Eklavya Grover, Dheeraj Sharma, Kashish Arora excelled in quiz competition. Saachi Garg, the student performer bagged third prize in Kathak.”

Skill development programme

To boost the industry-institute interface, the Confederation of Indian Industry CII-Majestic, Ludhiana, organised a week-long programme ‘Skill will lead’ for students pursuing MBA and equivalent courses in Punjab. Under the series, the Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women hosted the event. Students from the KIMT, GGNIMT, GNDEC, UBS (PU), and GNIMT participated in the event.

Gurpurb celebrated at GNN College

Students of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, recite shabad during the Gurpurb celebrations. Tribune photo

Doraha: Gurpurb was celebrated with fervour at Dr Ishwar Singh Memorial Hall by the managing committee, principal, staff and students of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha. After the bhog of Shri Sukhmani Sahib, students recited the sacred gurbani. Dr Paramveer Singh from Department of Encyclopedia of Sikhism Punjabi University, Patiala, exhorted the students to imbibe the philosophy of Guru Nanak in their lives. Officiating Principal Dr Nirlep Kaur thanked the guests.