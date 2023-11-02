Annual Sports day at GHG Academy

Tribune News Service

Annual Sports Day of GHG Academy, Jagraon, turned out to be an exciting event. Boys' 'Relay Race', 'Obstacle Race', 'Material Collection Race', 'Sprint Race', 100, 200 and 400 metre races were organised for the students of Senior Wing. Along with this, 'football match', 'kho-kho match', 'hand ball match', 'volleyball match', 'long jump' and 'tug-of-war' competitions were also conducted. A 50 metre race was conducted to increase the physical and mental fitness of the teachers along with the students in which the teachers enjoyed very much.

Investiture Ceremony

The investiture ceremony of primary wing of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park was held today. The newly elected leaders of house councils were bestowed with badges and sashes by the school principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich symbolising their responsibility. The newly appointed leaders then took a vow, pledging to uphold the values and traditions of the school, and to perform their duties with diligence and sincerity. The principal emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving the goals of the school and fostering a supportive environment for all students.

