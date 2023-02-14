Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: The annual sports meet of Nankana Sahib School, Budhewal, was organised with enthusiasm and fervour on Monday. The programme started with shabad gayan, followed by a march past by the four houses. Students from classes I to V participated in different races and games like eddy Race, Peg Game, Marker Race, Ring and Ball Race, Hurdle Race, Balance with Ball, etc.

Literature Conclave

Ludhiana: A ‘literature conclave’ was held at DAV Public School to promote the learning of literature amongst students. Dr JP Shoor, president, Arya Pradeshik Pratinidhi Upsabha, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. The school launched its newsletter and literary magazine ‘Spectrum’ at the event. oc/