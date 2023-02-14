Sahnewal: The annual sports meet of Nankana Sahib School, Budhewal, was organised with enthusiasm and fervour on Monday. The programme started with shabad gayan, followed by a march past by the four houses. Students from classes I to V participated in different races and games like eddy Race, Peg Game, Marker Race, Ring and Ball Race, Hurdle Race, Balance with Ball, etc.
Literature Conclave
Ludhiana: A ‘literature conclave’ was held at DAV Public School to promote the learning of literature amongst students. Dr JP Shoor, president, Arya Pradeshik Pratinidhi Upsabha, Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. The school launched its newsletter and literary magazine ‘Spectrum’ at the event. oc/
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...