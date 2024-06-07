Anomalies found during hospital raids

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh visited Primary Health Centre/Aam Aadmi Clinic at Manuke, Community Health Centre, Hatur, and Sub-Divisional Hospital at Jagraon and found anomalies in their working. A few staff members were also absent and instructions were issued to increase the target of conducting deliveries and enrolling patients under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Upon reaching Community Health Centre, Hatur at 8:40 am, the Civil Surgeon found medical officer Dr Prince, senior pharmacy officer Kuldip Singh, radiographer Sumeer Gill, pharmacy officer, Balvir Singh, LHV Karamjit Kaur absent from duty.

Further, on two days, upvaid Jaswant Singh is on duty at CHC, Hatur, but there was no intimation regarding the duty schedule of homeopathic medical officer and upvaid medical officer. Sukhdev Kaur, LHV, was on ex-India leave from May 29 to August 7. “Last month, 40 patients were admitted here and only seven were registered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, in addition to this, although seven staff nurses are posted here but only two delieveries were done here last month,” said Dr Aulakh.

The Civil Surgeon visited Sub Divisional Hospital at 11 am and it was found that Medical Officer, Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Medical Officer, Dr Akhil Sareen, Medical Officer Dr Muneet Luthra were on leave. Last month 277 dialysis were done and 175 were done under Ayushman scheme.

At SDH, Jagraon, 55 deliveries were done and out of these 18 were done under C-section and staff was instructed to improve the target for deliveries. No patient was admitted at de-addiction centre as the cooler was lying defunct and instruction were issued on the spot to get it rectify.

Civil Surgeon visited, PHC/AAC Manuke at 9:45 am and found that the contact numbers of pregnant women were not being written in the register. Community Health Officer said nine high-risk pregnancy cases were registered with them while Auxiliary Nurse Midwife had total of 18 high risk pregnancy cases registered. It was found that CHO was not doing proper follow up high risk pregnancy cases.

