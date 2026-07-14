Anomalies in records of 1.6 lakh voters yet to be rectified in Ludhiana district

Anomalies detected in records of nearly 1.61 lakh voters — or 6.01 per cent — across the district are yet to be corrected under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to data from the district administration.

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The SIR exercise began on June 25 and will conclude on July 24. The data says around 1.15 lakh people — or 4.29 per cent — are yet to be mapped.

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As part of the exercise, all voters are required to be mapped as per the 2003 Census and it is currently being carried out through door-to-door visits and self-declaration.

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Swati Tiwana, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Khanna, said survey teams were facing several challenges, resulting in a section of the electorate remaining unmapped.

“Most of these voters are from rural areas. In many cases, residents do not open their doors for the survey teams or make them wait for long hours despite the prevailing extreme weather conditions. Besides, many voters have shifted their residences and their addresses do not match the existing records. It is important for every voter to complete this exercise as the electoral roll is an important document. Unfortunately, many people are not taking it seriously,” she added.

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Officials said the anomalies include age-related and relationship-related discrepancies, such as less than a nine-month age gap between siblings, less than a 15-year age gap between a parent and child, more than a 50-year age gap between a parent and child, less than a 40-year age gap between an elector and a grandparent, incorrect age entries, mismatch in age between the current electoral roll and the previous ones, different parent names in the current electoral roll and the previous ones, change in the type of relationship mapped between records and a voter mapped with father in the current electoral roll but with husband in the previous records.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the administration was making all possible efforts to ensure that the maximum voters were mapped before the exercise concluded.

“We appeal to the people to cooperate with our teams and spare a few minutes to provide the required details so the exercise can be completed smoothly,” he said.