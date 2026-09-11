Another cave-in due to leakage in pipeline raises concerns

A damaged underground pipeline has again exposed the vulnerability of Ludhiana roads to failures beneath the surface, with a portion of the road between Saggu Chowk and Aarti Chowk caving in after water seepage weakened the soil.

The incident was reported after residents noticed the damaged stretch and informed area councillor’s husband Inderjit Indi. Following the complaint, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials reached the spot and started digging the road to ascertain the extent of the damage.

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Officials found that a road gulley pipeline had been damaged. Water from the damaged line had seeped into the soil underneath the road, gradually washing away and weakening the supporting soil. With vehicles continuing to ply over the stretch, the weakened portion eventually gave way.

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MC workers dug deeper around the affected area to check whether the pipeline had suffered further damage. Repair work was subsequently taken up.

Sub-Divisional Officer Anshul Garcha said the cause of the cave-in had been identified and the damaged portion had been repaired.

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The incident, however, has again brought the focus on the condition of the underground civic network in the city. Several road cave-ins have been reported in different parts of the city in recent months, with leakage from old sewerage and drainage lines and soil erosion emerging as common concerns.

Residents said such failures were particularly dangerous as the damage often remained hidden beneath the road for days or even weeks. A continuous leak can weaken the soil supporting the road while the surface may continue to appear normal till it collapses.

Recent incidents

The latest incident is not an isolated case. In recent months, road cave-ins have been reported at several locations in the city. A portion of the road in Kitchlu Nagar near Lyallpur Sweets had caved in, with the condition of the underground sewerage infrastructure and soil erosion being cited among the reasons for the damage. Another road cave-in was reported near Onn Hotel, again raising questions over the condition of underground sewerage structures.