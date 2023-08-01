Another gangster lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

After apprehending alleged gangster Jatinder Singh Jindi, the Ludhiana police arrested another suspected gangster, Puneet Bains (30), alias Mani.

Puneet Bains, who was residing in Labour Colony near Cheema Chowk here, was involved in various criminal activities. According to the police, 12 FIRs, including attempt to murder and violations of the Arms Act, were registered against Puneet.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said two .32 bore pistols, five cartridges, and two magazines had been recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 307, 452, 427, 148, 149 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Puneet Bains at the Tibba Police Station on May 8, 2022.

The police had earlier arrested another alleged gangster Jatinder Singh, alias Jindi (42). The police had recovered seven pistols, 44 cartridges, and nine magazines from his possession. Jindi was involved in various criminal activities. As many as 18 FIRs were registered against him. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Jindi at the Jamalpur Police Station on July 29.