Another house surgeon resigns from Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

One more house surgeon from the Civil Hospital resigned from the post and has submitted the resignation with the Senior Medical Officer today.

There were 19 house surgeons at the Civil Hospital, of which seven have resigned in the past 15 days.

The trail of resignations started after an unidentified person died after felling off the stretcher at the hospital on August 27 and an inquiry was marked into the matter by the Chief Secretary, Punjab.

Three employees were suspended by the Health Department and noose was tightened around staff of the hospital, following which house surgeons started resigning from their posts. A medicine specialist also resigned after the incident.