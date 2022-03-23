Another party hopper routs 5-time Congress MLA in Ludhiana North

Madan Lal Bagga, MLA & Rakesh Pandey, former MLA

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 22

Another party hopper Madan Lal Bagga of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not only breached the Congress citadel Ludhiana North but also routed the district’s senior most five-time Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey, who finished third, in the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

Bagga (62), trounced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parveen Bansal (56) by a margin of 15,282 votes in this urban seat. While Bagga polled 51,104 votes, which accounted for 40.59 per cent of the total polled votes, Bansal got 35,822 votes, constituting 28.45 per cent vote share. However, Pandey (66), bagged 24,326 votes, accounting for 19.32 per cent of the total polled votes.

Those, who lost their security deposits by failing to get the minimum required 16.67 per cent vote share, included RD Sharma (51) of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Randhir Singh Sivia (54) of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), Anil Kumar Goyal (46) of the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party (ILVP), Avtar Singh (35) of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Promila Ralhan Bani (42) of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Manju (42) of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and an Independent, Ramanjit Badhan Lally (52).

Know your MLA

Madan Lal Bagga (62) had joined politics in 1982. He had contested his maiden civic elections in 1997, which he won as an Independent councillor and was re-elected as the Congress candidate in 2002. He unsuccessfully contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Ludhiana North as a rebel Congress nominee, following which he joined the SAD. He had polled 22,283 votes, constituting 25.91 per cent of the total polled votes.

An under-matriculate, Bagga was considered a close aide of the Badals during his stint in the SAD. He had remained a member of the SAD PAC and senior vice-president of the trade and industry wing of the party. He had also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Punjab Board of Commerce, with a status of minister of state in the previous SAD-BJP government, besides remaining the president of the SAD Ludhiana (urban) unit.

He had also unsuccessfully contested the last Vidhan Sabha elections as an Independent from Ludhiana North after being denied the SAD ticket as the seat had went to the BJP in seat sharing between the SAD and the BJP at that time, following which he was expelled from the party but was later inducted back. He had polled 12,136 votes, accounting for 9.85 per cent vote share, as an Independent from here in 2017.

A commission agent in the wholesale fruit market, besides dealing in agriculture and dairy business, he had quit the SAD to join AAP in July last. A two-time councillor, Bagga was appointed AAP’s constituency in-charge for Ludhiana North.

“We will bring an end to the misrule of the successive traditional parties and usher in a new era of development and welfare of the public,” the MLA said, adding that “People are inspired by the work done by the AAP government in Delhi, which we will replicate in Punjab. They are fed up with the traditional parties that had ruled the state so far.”

Past trend

Rakesh Pandey had won from here in 1992, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2012 and 2017, and had remained minister of state for printing and stationery, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Chairman, PPCC secretary, and president of the District Congress Committee and the District Youth Congress. Failing to score his second hat-trick this time, Pandey’s 1997 election was set aside, necessitating a by-election in 1999, which also he had won.

Pandey’s father Joginder Pall Pandey had represented the Ludhiana West Assembly seat in 1980 by defeating SAD’s Ajit Singh.

The Congress had won Ludhiana North in 2017, 2012, 2002, 1999, 1997, 1992 (all by Rakesh Pandey), 1985, 1980, 1972, 1969 and 1957, BJP in 2007, Janata Party in 1977 and Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1967, and an Independent, Bachan Singh, was elected from here in 1982.

Congress’ worst show

The Congress, which had won a maximum of 11 of the past 15 elections from Ludhiana North, has given its worst performance this election. Five-time Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey polled 19.32 per cent vote share this time, which was the lowest-ever since the inception of the seat in 1957. Pandey had got 36.4 per cent votes in 2017, 43.36 per cent in 2012, 30.61 per cent in 2007, 61.07 per cent in 2002, 52.57 per cent in 1997, 57.17 per cent in 1992, while the Congress had secured 60.59 per cent vote share in 1985, 55.64 per cent in 1980, 46.96 per cent in 1977, and had got 53.02 per cent votes in 1972.

