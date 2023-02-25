Another undertrial contracts virus in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Friday.

The person who tested positive is a 22-year-old youth, an undertrial from Chhoti Haibowal. Another undertrial tested postive for Covid on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,641 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Friday, 330 samples were sent for testing which include 296 RTPCR and 34 antigen samples.