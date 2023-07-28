Another unit found dumping waste into sewer lines

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

On Thursday, the Municipal Corporation (MC) caught another dyeing unit, Ishan Enterprises, on Kabir road, Industrial Area A, here allegedly dumping untreated waste into the MC sewer lines during a surprise inspection. The unit released untreated colourful hot water into the sewer lines, officials said.

In response to the violation, the civic body has recommended the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take stringent action against the unit and also disconnect its power connection, the MC officials said.

Notably, on Wednesday, the MC team had caught a printing unit in the Janakpuri area for dumping untreated waste into the MC sewer lines. In that case, the civic body team took swift action and disconnected the sewer connection of the respective unit.

Dr Shena Aggarwal, MC Commissioner, highlighted that regular inspections were conducted to prevent illegal activities such as dumping untreated waste into the MC sewer lines. The practice adversely affects the functioning of sewer treatment plants and contributes to pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

“Besides cutting off sewer connections, the civic body also recommends necessary actions to the PPCB to enforce penalties in accordance with the established norms against such offending units,” she said.

The officials said the civic body had already disconnected sewer connections of nine electroplating units located in Industrial Area C, Focal Point, and other areas in June, as they were found guilty of dumping untreated waste into the sewer lines.

“Recently, the civic body also took action to address an illegal sewer line issue, through which untreated waste from the dyeing industry was being discharged into the MC sewer lines from the 50 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) on the Tajpur road,” they said.

MC recommends strict action

In response to the violation, the Municipal Corporation body has recommended the Punjab Pollution Control Board to take stringent action against the unit and also disconnect its power connection, MC officials said.