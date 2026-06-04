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Home / Ludhiana / Antenatal care facility launched at DMCH-Ludhiana

Antenatal care facility launched at DMCH-Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
10, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, has launched a dedicated antenatal care facility for pregnant women with the objective of promoting safe motherhood through awareness, education and compassionate care. Photo for representational purpose only
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The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, has launched a dedicated antenatal care facility for pregnant women with the objective of promoting safe motherhood through awareness, education and compassionate care.

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A specially designed informational booklet focusing on maternal and antenatal care was unveiled during the launch of the ‘Swasth Rahein Aap, Muskurate Rahein Saath’ facility.

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The initiative will be led by Dr Ashima Taneja, Professor and Head Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, DMCH, and Gauri Chhabra, Process Consultant, DMCH.

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Under the facility, expecting mothers will receive weekly health tips. Besides, awareness sessions focused on holistic maternal and newborn well-being will be held twice a month. The sessions will cover topics such as yoga, safe exercises during pregnancy, balanced diet and nutrition, mental health and emotional well-being, ‘japa’ and relaxation practices, birth preparedness, options for painless delivery, breastfeeding support and essential newborn care, ensuring comprehensive guidance and support for mothers and families within the facility.

Dr Ashima Taneja said, “Pregnancy is a beautiful journey that requires timely guidance, proper counselling and continuous care. Through this initiative, we aim to empower women with the right knowledge and support to ensure healthier pregnancies and safer motherhood experience.”

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