Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Bhartiya Vidya Mandir observed International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday to raise awareness on the importance of a corruption-free society. Keynote speaker Gouri briefed the importance of observing this day. Principal Ranju Mangal motivated all by saying, “Let’s pledge to end this social vice. We should be truthful and honest in order to set up a corruption free society.”

Capacity building programme

A two-day capacity building programme is being conducted at DAV BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, by Regional Training Centre PB Zone F under the aegis of DAV CAE, New Delhi. “The CBP is for teachers of primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary levels in various subjects like English, history, maths, physics, biology, accounts, business studies and political science. As many as 125 teachers of Jagraon, Nawanshahar, Jaito, Kotkapura, Khanna and Ludhiana schools are attending the session. The motive is to empower the teachers to improve teaching- learning process,” said school Principal JK Sidhu.

Interactive session on pedagogy

An interactive session on ‘Teaching the Future Minds with Technology’ was organised by BCM College of Education with an aim to instil relevance of integrating technology in the field of education in the minds of future teachers. The resource person, Dr Venkatesh Chennum Vijay, acquainted the future teachers with varied areas where unification with technology is imperative. He motivated them to adopt problem, scenario and game-based learning to teach 21st century technology-friendly learners.

Varsity, company ink pact

CT University, Ludhiana, has signed a MoU with a drone manufacturing company. Dr Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, “It will be a great opportunity for the students to get training from the company.”

NSPS emerge champs in cricket tourney

Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, defeated BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, to clinch the title in the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC) U-17 cricket tournament. /OC