Anti-drug drive: Over 20K addicts rehabilitated

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 27

The anti-drug drive initiated by the district administration to free Ludhiana of drugs has started showing spectacular results. Over 20,000 drug addicts, who were hooked to various types of synthetic and other drugs, have been identified, treated, reformed and rehabilitated so far, the officials have claimed.

For this purpose, as many as 54 outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres and three de-addiction centres have been opened across seven sub-divisions in the district to treat the addicted persons, the administration has said.

The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the multi-pronged campaign against drugs was aimed at identifying, treating, reforming, and rehabilitating the addicts.

She said 100 drug hotspots were put under strict surveillance of the administration to identify the addicts and peddlers involved in the illegal trade.

“While the addicts are reached out to get them treated and pull them off drugs, the peddlers are dealt with sternly by putting them behind bars,” Malik said.

The DC disclosed that by giving a new lease of life to the drug addicts, weaning out the illegal trade of peddlers, and educating the young generation against the menace of drugs will help achieve the aim of making Ludhiana a drug-free district.

Khanna Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Amarjit Bains, who is the nodal officer of the anti-drugs drive in the district, said the focus has been given to providing timely medical care and rehabilitation of reformed addicts.

“For accessible medical help, 37 new OOAT centres have been set up, taking the total number of centres to 54, and three de-addiction centres are currently operative, one each in civil hospital in Ludhiana, sub-divisional hospitals in Samrala and Jagraon,” he revealed.

Bains said for rehabilitation and reintegration of the drug addicts into the mainstream, special focus was also given to skill upgradation and employment of the reformed patients. “A concerted effort is being made by the Health Department and District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) in this regard,” he informed.

The ADC added that the OOATs and de-addiction centres were providing medicines, counselling, investigation outreach, and registration services to the drug addicts.

The sub-division-wise break-up of the reformed and rehabilitated drug addicts showed that 6,019 have been treated in Ludhiana East, 347 in Ludhiana West, 1,304 in Payal, 2,247 in Raikot, 2,199 in Jagraon, 2,09 in Samrala, and 2,761 persons have been pulled off drugs in Khanna sub-division through sustained treatment and rehabilitation process at the local OOAT and de-addiction centres.

Besides, a large number of addicts were also treated and rehabilitated at the outreach camps being held in the villages and city areas, prone to the drug menace. “The outsiders identified in the local areas were registered and offered treatment while those willing to go back to their native places were referred to the centres in their respective districts,” the officials said, while adding that around 1,000 inmates were discharged after being treated and reformed from the OOATs and the de-addiction centres recently.

“We are adopting a multi-pronged strategy to free Ludhiana of drugs. This includes identification, treatment, reformation, and rehabilitation of addicts and putting peddlers behind bars. Besides, the reformed persons are also offered skill development and employment opportunities through DBEE,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.