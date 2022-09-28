 Anti-drug drive: Over 20K addicts rehabilitated : The Tribune India

Anti-drug drive: Over 20K addicts rehabilitated

Docs at 54 OOATs, 3 de-addiction centres on job to give new lease of life to those hooked to dope

Anti-drug drive: Over 20K addicts rehabilitated

A doctor examines a patient at an OOAT centre in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 27

The anti-drug drive initiated by the district administration to free Ludhiana of drugs has started showing spectacular results. Over 20,000 drug addicts, who were hooked to various types of synthetic and other drugs, have been identified, treated, reformed and rehabilitated so far, the officials have claimed.

For this purpose, as many as 54 outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres and three de-addiction centres have been opened across seven sub-divisions in the district to treat the addicted persons, the administration has said.

The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the multi-pronged campaign against drugs was aimed at identifying, treating, reforming, and rehabilitating the addicts.

She said 100 drug hotspots were put under strict surveillance of the administration to identify the addicts and peddlers involved in the illegal trade.

“While the addicts are reached out to get them treated and pull them off drugs, the peddlers are dealt with sternly by putting them behind bars,” Malik said.

The DC disclosed that by giving a new lease of life to the drug addicts, weaning out the illegal trade of peddlers, and educating the young generation against the menace of drugs will help achieve the aim of making Ludhiana a drug-free district.

Khanna Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Amarjit Bains, who is the nodal officer of the anti-drugs drive in the district, said the focus has been given to providing timely medical care and rehabilitation of reformed addicts.

“For accessible medical help, 37 new OOAT centres have been set up, taking the total number of centres to 54, and three de-addiction centres are currently operative, one each in civil hospital in Ludhiana, sub-divisional hospitals in Samrala and Jagraon,” he revealed.

Bains said for rehabilitation and reintegration of the drug addicts into the mainstream, special focus was also given to skill upgradation and employment of the reformed patients. “A concerted effort is being made by the Health Department and District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) in this regard,” he informed.

The ADC added that the OOATs and de-addiction centres were providing medicines, counselling, investigation outreach, and registration services to the drug addicts.

The sub-division-wise break-up of the reformed and rehabilitated drug addicts showed that 6,019 have been treated in Ludhiana East, 347 in Ludhiana West, 1,304 in Payal, 2,247 in Raikot, 2,199 in Jagraon, 2,09 in Samrala, and 2,761 persons have been pulled off drugs in Khanna sub-division through sustained treatment and rehabilitation process at the local OOAT and de-addiction centres.

Besides, a large number of addicts were also treated and rehabilitated at the outreach camps being held in the villages and city areas, prone to the drug menace. “The outsiders identified in the local areas were registered and offered treatment while those willing to go back to their native places were referred to the centres in their respective districts,” the officials said, while adding that around 1,000 inmates were discharged after being treated and reformed from the OOATs and the de-addiction centres recently.

“We are adopting a multi-pronged strategy to free Ludhiana of drugs. This includes identification, treatment, reformation, and rehabilitation of addicts and putting peddlers behind bars. Besides, the reformed persons are also offered skill development and employment opportunities through DBEE,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

2
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

3
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

4
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

5
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

6
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

7
Brand Connect

Total Health Keto Gummies Australia & NZ Reviews, Chemist Warehouse, Shark Tank Shocking Side Effects 2022

8
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

10
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...

Himachal senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Eyeing revenue, CHB to lease out old building

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested