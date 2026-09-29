Anti-drug yatra to reach Ludhiana today, BJP leaders focus on Shah’s rally

The 13-day Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra of the BJP will reach Ludhiana on Tuesday.

However, even as preparations are underway for the yatra, the local BJP leadership is largely focused on mobilising the public for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Jalandhar on September 30.

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The 13-day yatra aimed at mobilising people against the drug menace.

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Meanwhile, local BJP leaders have gone to other districts to mobilise the public for the Shah’s Jalandhar event. City BJP leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha said all mandal in-charges were busy in preparation for the Jalandhar rally too.

“We will be taking the masses to Jalandhar in private vehicles and buses, as a massive gathering is expected there. Before that, we will spend the entire day tomorrow in the yatra,” he said.

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Wishing not to be quoted, another senior leader of BJP said he was “on duty in another district”.

“Though the Ludhiana leg of the yatra is on September 29, all eyes are on Amit Shah’s event in Jalandhar . We are focusing more on this major event ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab,” he said.

The itinerary

National party leader Amit Tamla will join the yatra in Jagraon, Raikot and Dakha. He will be accompanied by several state leaders, including Ravneet Singh Bitu, Amrik Singh and Geja Ram Valmiki. Raj Kumar Bhatia will join the campaign in Malerkotla, Amargarh, Gill and Sahnewal. He will be accompanied by state leaders Manpreet Singh Badal and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari will lead the yatra in Ludhiana Centra, West and Urban Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held to discuss the preparations for the yatra tomorrow. District BJP president Sunil Moudgil said the yatra would enter the city at 11 am. Upon its arrival, a welcome will be accorded by the BJP Yuva Morcha at Samrala Chowk.

Thereafter, it will proceed to Isa Nagar Puli Chowk in the Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency, where Tiwari, Bittu and HS Phoolka will address party workers.

After the programme there, the yatra will leave for Jalandhar, where its concluding programme is scheduled to be held on September 30.

“More than 3,000 BJP workers will take part in the yatra,” Moudgil said.