Anti-drugs awareness drive launched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The civil and police administration have launched a month-long mass level awareness campaign against drug abuse in collaboration with civil society, industry, educational institutions, NGOs and others.

I appeal to everyone to become part of the campaign as it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to rescue the youth from the clutches of drugs. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma jointly addressed a press conference regarding this on Tuesday. They said the drive was the manifestation of their determination to strengthen the cooperation of all stakeholders to achieve a society free of drugs. A sensitisation drive against the menace would be ensured in every nook and corner of the city through school and college students, private health institutions and industries, they said. This would be accompanied by a strict enforcement of law against drug peddlers by cops.

The DC and CP further informed that 48 drug hotspots had been identified in the city where a special emphasis would be given on the prevention and enforcement activities. Health institutions would also hold special medical camps to offer treatment and counselling services to drug dependants. As part of the campaign, reformed drug dependants would share their stories to motivate others to shun drugs and contribute for the socio-economic development of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik appealed to everyone to become part of the anti-drugs campaign as it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to rescue the youth from the clutches of drugs.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said the crackdown against drug peddlers had already been intensified by setting up special teams to lead severe action against drug peddlers. Strict action would be taken against those hotels, restaurants and pubs which are found serving hookah, he said.