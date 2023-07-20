Anti-encroachment drive at Salem Tabri

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 19

The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive on the service road in the Salem Tabri area here on Wednesday evening. MC Secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi said the drive was organised to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area.

He said that tehbazaari wing staff of all four MC zones were involved in the drive and the teams removed over 24 encroachnents from the service road.

The encroachments in the area were creating traffic bottlenecks and the civic body had taken a strict notice of the same, Panchhi added.