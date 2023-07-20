Anti-encroachment drive at Salem Tabri

Ludhiana, July 19
The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive on the service road in the Salem Tabri area here on Wednesday evening. MC Secretary Tajinderpal Singh Panchhi said the drive was organised to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area.
He said that tehbazaari wing staff of all four MC zones were involved in the drive and the teams removed over 24 encroachnents from the service road.
The encroachments in the area were creating traffic bottlenecks and the civic body had taken a strict notice of the same, Panchhi added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered
Incident at sewage plant on river bank
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...