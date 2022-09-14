Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 13

Having failed to persuade owners and managers of shopkeepers and public undertakings to facilitate smooth flow of traffic in front of their establishments, the administration has launched a drive to remove encroachments and initiated punitive action against them.

The initiative will help solve the problem of traffic congestion in busy markets and prevent accidents.

Areas such as Railway Road, Main Bazaar, Chaura Bazaar Raikot Road, Sabzi Mandi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Gandhi Chowk (Ahmedgarh), Committee Bazaar, Old Bus Stand Road, Kutba Chowk and Malerkotla Road (Raikot), Raikot Road, Ferozepur Road and Grain Market Road (Jagraon) were identified among the localities where vehicular traffic is normally interrupted due to varied factors.

Jagroan SDM Vikas Hira said officials led by Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik had started removing encroachments from the vicinity of Jagraon Bridge Area and the drive would be extended to other parts of the city.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh and Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said executive officers at civic bodies had been advised to ensure that all encroachments are removed without further delay.