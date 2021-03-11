Anti-encroachment drive renders women, ailing elderly homeless

Our Correspondent

Jagraon, May 7

Office-bearers and activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have accused the district administration of driving at least 12 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category out of their homes on the pretext of anti-encroachment drive launched by the state government.

Those forced to spend last night without shelter, include ailing elders and pregnant woman. Condition of Amarjit Kaur, who has come to her parental house for delivery of her first child, is cited to be pitiable. Her delivery date is stated to be due. The family apprehends that the shock suffered by Amarjit can affect the foetus adversely.

The official taking possession of the targeted houses allegedly did not allow women and children to wait for adult male members of their families to return home.

Villagers led by member panchayat Gurcharan Singh, former panch Gurmel Singh and BSP leaders Rachhpal Singh Galib and Jasvir Singh Sangowal alleged that the authorities had targeted only families belonging to the SC category while taking possession of houses, which were built on the common land allotted to them during the tenure of late Member Parliament Gurcharan Singh Galib three decades ago.

"While it is on record that electricity and water supply connections were issued to these families on the basis of ownership rights, the authorities got the possession of houses after declaring these as encroachment and misleading the court of the law," said Rachhpal Singh Galib alleging that the victim families were targeted due to allegiance with the BSP.

Galib further alleged that the authorities had ignored many cases wherein influential families had encroached panchayat land.

While protesting against the action of the administration, residents threatened to launch a stir in case victimisation of a particular community was not stopped.

Denying charges of prejudiced action against any community or group BDPO Satwinder Singh Kang said the possession had been taken on the basis of valid warrants of the relevant court.