Anti-Sikh riot victims protest, term yatra as ‘political gimmick’

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 12

Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, staged a protest led by 1984 Danga Peerit Welfare Society president Surjit Singh and head of women wing Gurdeep Kaur and burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi.

Hundreds of riot victims arrived at Clock Tower Chowk in buses, holding black flags and raising slogans against the Congress.

Addressing the riot victims on the occasion, Surjit Singh said Punjabis, and especially Sikh leaders of the Congress party should hang their heads in shame for sporting a ‘kesri’ turban on Rahul’s head on his arrival to Punjab and visit to Harmandir Sahib.

Women wing leader Gurdeep Kaur said the yatra was nothing but a political gimmick. If the Congress leader really wanted to unite India, then he should have apologised to the Sikhs, particularly the victims of anti-Sikh riots, who were still awaiting justice for nearly four decades now.

Surjit Singh alleged that the police placed him under house arrest early in the day in order to scuttle the protest against Rahul Gandhi. “It was at the intervention of the police Commissioner that the administration had allowed them to stage protest, that too on the condition that the protesters would be escorted to the venue and back by the police force,” he said.