Anti-Sikh riot victims stage protest against Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

Members of the 1984 Sikh Katleaam Peerat Welfare Society and members of several families affected by the anti-Sikh riots today staged a protest here against Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Surjeet Singh, the president of the welfare society, slated Warring for “giving a clean chit” to Congress leader Kamal Nath by stating that the latter had no role to play in the 1984 riots.

The protesters lashed out at the Punjab Congress chief for “defending” the former Madhya Pradesh CM.

The agitators burnt effigies of the Congress leaders to express their displeasure. The chief of the welfare society further said they had written to Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar in this regard.

He also demanded that Warring apologise to the Sikh community.

