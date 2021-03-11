Anti-tick camp held at Kalala village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised an anti-tick camp for dairy farmers under Farmer FIRST project.

Team members of the project Dr Rajesh Kasrija and Dr Navkiran Kaur and PhD scholars of the Department of organised the anti-tick camp in Kalala village under the project. In the camp total 77 beneficiary dairy farmers from the village participated and a total of 488 dairy animals were treated with medicine to control ticks. Dr Rajesh Kasrija delivered lecture on the anti-tick strategy that should be followed by farmers and made them aware about the various diseases caused by ticks and their management in the dairy animals.

He further discussed and demonstrated the method of applying anti-tick medicine to the dairy farmers. He advised farmers that they should adopt good dairy healthcare management practices like deworming, vaccination, ecto-parasite control etc. in order to avoid problem of tick-born diseases at their dairy farms. He told farmers that such anti-tick camps will also be organised in future on regular basis in order to make Kalala village as ‘Tick-free village’ under Farmer FIRST Project.