Anti-tobacco campaign launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 17

The Health Department has launched a coordinated movement with the help of social and educational organisations to educate the masses in general and youth in particular about the causes and consequences of tobacco abuse.

A draft plan has been prepared for organising activities to spread awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and passive smoking during the ‘anti-tobacco fortnight’ being observed under the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare from May 16 to ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on May 31.

It was decided to organise webinars, workshops, seminars, lectures and rallies during the fortnight during a meeting of the subdivision and district-level coordination committees today.

“Having received instructions on the observance of ‘anti-tobacco fortnight’, we have coordinated with the office-bearers and activists of various organisations of the region and drafted an elaborate programme to spread awareness on the issue,” said Dr Rajesh Garg, the convener of the coordination committee at Ahmedgarh.

Elaborating on the theme of the year, ‘We need food, not tobacco’, Dr Garg said many enthusiasts had come forward to take up a coordinated movement to save the youth from the clutches of industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.

“We have prepared a draft plan to ensure that this year’s theme of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ is implemented in letter and in spirit,” said Dr Garg.

He added that enthusiasts, led by Rotary Club president Dr Puneet Dhawan, had already associated themselves with the educational programme of the Health Department.