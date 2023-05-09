Anti-tobacco drive launched

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 8

The administration claimed to have launched an anti-tobacco campaign in the region to check the violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

At least 450 individuals and establishments were challaned for smoking in public places or selling tobacco products in violation of the Act during the drive.

Penalties worth Rs 24,150 have since been collected during the campaign launched ahead of the World No Smoking Day on May 31.

Malerkotla DC Paramvir Singh said Health officials, under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Harinder Sharma, conducted surprise checks at public places and in the vicinity of educational institutes to sensitise the masses about the consequences of passive smoking and the violation of COTPA. He added that the campaign would be continued until May 31.

SMO Rajesh Garg said 142 challans were issued at various localities falling under the Fatehgarh Panj Grayian Health Block and violators were made to pay Rs 5,700 as fine during the campaign. In all, Rs 24,150 were collected from 450 violators under the health blocks of Malerkotla district.

Dr Garg added that workshops on the issue were being organised to intensify the awareness drive.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Sajila Khan cautioned that smoking or consuming tobacco products in the open was prohibited under the COTPA and vendors were not allowed to sell tobacco products to children below the age of 18 years.

The display and sale of cigarettes and tobacco products is not permitted near educational institutes, Dr Khan said.