Anticipatory bail plea of Haryana minister’s close aide rejected

Ludhiana, April 17

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shatin Goyal has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Himanshu Aggarwal, resident of Sector 1, Jail Land, Ambala, Haryana, and a close aide of Haryana minister Aneem Goyal, in a matrimonial dispute involving serious allegations of outraging the modesty.

However, father-in-law Arvind Aggarwal Lucky, mother-in-law Sangeeta Agarwal, and other family members Sachin Aggarwal, Nishu Aggarwal and Mehak Aggarwal have been granted interim bail and have been ordered them to join the police investigation by May 7.

Haryana Minister of State Aseem Goyal also faces serious allegations though has not been booked by the police.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that her parents kept tolerating the atrocities of the accused silently. Himanshu allegedly would force her to talk to Aneem who in turn would intimidate her not to ‘annoy’ Himanshu. The complainant added that after this, they left for the Maldives where Himanshu allegedly would humiliate and abuse her in front of the hotel staff.

A case was registered against him with the Women Cell on April 3 on the complaint of the victim woman, a resident of Ludhiana.

