Anu, Ubhi elected new heads of municipal council

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 4

Anu Thapar and Kamaljit Singh Ubhi were unanimously elected the senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively, of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council during a meeting held under the supervision of SDM Harbans Singh on Thursday.

The election to the post of president was not held as a notification for the removal of former chief Vikas Tandon was yet to be received. A no-trust vote had been passed against Tandon on February 16.

Executive Officer Gurcharan Singh said 16 of 18 members of the municipal council (including associate member MLA Jaswant Gajjanmajra) had unanimously elected councillors Anu Thapar and Kamaljit Singh Ubhi as the office-bearers.

Councillors Saloni Puri and Harpal Kaur did not attend the meeting as they were out of the country.

Ubhi, who has already served as the senior vice-president for two terms, held the office of the acting president of the council. The posts of senior vice-president and vice-president had become vacant recently, on the expiry of the one-year terms of Ubhi and former vice-president Monia Badhan.

Councillors owing allegiance to different political parties had been eying these posts since February 16 when a no-trust motion was passed against Tandon. However, all of them, including Tandon, elected Thapar and Ubhi on Thursday.