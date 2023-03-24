 Appalled at govt inaction, residents threaten stir as houses develop cracks : The Tribune India

Cracks have emerged in the walls of several houses at Krishna Puri Colony in Machhiwara. Tribune photo



Mahesh Sharma

Payal, March 23

Residents of the Krishna Puri locality of Machhiwara in the district have been having sleepless nights as their houses have developed cracks in their walls and their floors have started sinking.

‘Defective’ laying of sewer lines in Krishna Puri area of Machhiwara

Leakage of water from sewer lines and the newly-built chambers, which residents say have not been laid properly, seem to have rendered these houses unfit to live in the area.

Besides deep pits coming up as a result of sinking of floors, the walls and roofs of these houses have developed huge cracks, triggering fear among the inhabitants that the structures might collapse any time.

The affected families include poor and working labourers.

Residents said they have been shelling huge amounts of money to keep their premises in a habitable condition as cracks had started appearing on the walls and roofs of their houses more than two years ago. They have now threatened to launch an agitation if the issue is not addressed by the government.

“We live under a constant fear of the collapse of our houses. We have been raising the matter before the administration time and again but nothing concrete has been done, despite visits by senior functionaries,” Renu, the president of an NGO, said.

Rajinder, a resident, alleged that the situation had arisen due to the defective laying of sewer lines and chambers. The persistent seeping of water in the foundations of the houses had resulted in the huge cracks in walls and roofs, he added.

“One of the residents had to rescue his son who fell in a pit developed in the floor of his house,” Rakesh Nehra, another resident, said.

Disappointed that the administration has failed to take notice of their earlier appeals, residents have now demanded an inquiry into the sequence of events leading to the damage to more than a dozen houses and fix accountability of the contractors laying the sewer lines and the officials supervising the work.

Machhiwara Municipal Council official Sukhwinder Singh said the spot had been inspected and the needful would be done soon.

