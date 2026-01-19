Appeal for state Mahashivratri celebrations

Former president of the District Congress Committee, Ludhiana (Urban), and ex-Chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, Pawan Dewan has urged the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, to recognise and celebrate the festival of Mahashivratri at the state level. Dewan added that by celebrating the occasion officially, the state government would honour the sentiments of the Hindu community.

In this regard, Dewan has also sent a formal request letter to the Punjab CM. As per the copy of the letter released to the media, Dewan has stated that falling this year on February 15, the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri holds immense spiritual, cultural and emotional significance for millions of Hindus across the nation especially in Punjab.

