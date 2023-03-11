Appear in person for non-compliance, LIT Chairman told

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, March 10
A local court has directed the Chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to ensure his personal presence in the court on the next date of hearing in a contempt petition – CS No. 609 of 2021 (Kapil Dev Arora v/s State of Punjab) — for non-compliance of directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to proper maintenance of trees.
The NGT, on a petition filed by Arora, had passed orders to the Municipal Corporation, GLADA and the LIT to leave one metre loose ground around the trees and remove the interlocking tiles or concrete wherever the roots of trees were completely covered, leaving no space for breathing or water absorption.
At the hearing of the case on March 2, 2023, the court took note of the compliance report filed by GLADA as per the earlier orders of the court made on February 1, 2023. It was placed on record that the petitioner had expressed agreement with the report submitted by GLADA authorities.
The petitioner, Kapil Arora, who was present in person, however, vehemently opposed the compliance report submitted by counsel of the MC wherein it was claimed that interlocking tiles, wherever fixed around the trees, were being removed.
On a prayer made on behalf of the MC, the court granted time to the MC officials to complete the work in specified areas in all the four zones by the next date of hearing.
Taking a strong view of non-appearance by anybody on behalf of the LIT, the court issued directions to the Chairman to personally appear and submit a status report with regard to compliance with NGT directions.
The case would come up for next hearing on April 1.
