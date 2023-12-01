Applications invited for farmer awards

Ludhiana, November 30
The Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the farmers of Punjab for the “Innovative Farmer Awards 2024.”
Progressive farmers will be felicitated during the PAU Kisan Mela in March 2024 for their excellence in agriculture, horticulture and allied occupations.
Dr GS Buttar, director of Extension Education, said the Chief Minister Award in Agriculture, carrying a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be bestowed on a self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...