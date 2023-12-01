Applications invited for farmer awards

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

The Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the farmers of Punjab for the “Innovative Farmer Awards 2024.”

Progressive farmers will be felicitated during the PAU Kisan Mela in March 2024 for their excellence in agriculture, horticulture and allied occupations.

Dr GS Buttar, director of Extension Education, said the Chief Minister Award in Agriculture, carrying a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be bestowed on a self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab.

