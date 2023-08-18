Apply for BVoc in integrated farming & entrepreneurship till August 25

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has introduced the Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) programme in ‘Integrated Farming and Entrepreneurship’. Interested students can apply for the course till August 25

The programme will equip students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a dynamic and ever-evolving agricultural sector. Its curriculum will merge sustainable farming practices with entrepreneurial skills.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, said that food production systems need to be reorganised to meet global quality standards, address environmental concerns and cater to the health-conscious consumers.

“By integrating animal husbandry and agricultural farming systems, the curriculum addresses critical aspects such as sustainable production, processing, value addition, food safety, animal welfare, and marketing,” said the Vice-Chancellor.