Apply for BVoc in integrated farming & entrepreneurship till August 25

Ludhiana, August 17
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has introduced the Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) programme in ‘Integrated Farming and Entrepreneurship’. Interested students can apply for the course till August 25
The programme will equip students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a dynamic and ever-evolving agricultural sector. Its curriculum will merge sustainable farming practices with entrepreneurial skills.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, said that food production systems need to be reorganised to meet global quality standards, address environmental concerns and cater to the health-conscious consumers.
“By integrating animal husbandry and agricultural farming systems, the curriculum addresses critical aspects such as sustainable production, processing, value addition, food safety, animal welfare, and marketing,” said the Vice-Chancellor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian
People face difficulties as water level rises