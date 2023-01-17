Aradhya Shukla selected for CK Nayudu Trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 16

City’s Aradhya Shukla has been selected to represent Punjab in the national cricket tournament for CK Nayudu Trophy to be organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A student of Class XII at DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar branch, Aradhya has been performing consistently. Right-arm medium fast bowler, Aradhya performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded Cooch Behar Trophy wherein he scalped 24 wickets in six matches.

Aradhya attended camp conducted by the Punjab Cricket Association for the state Ranji team and impressed the selectors. On the basis of his outstanding performance, he has been picked up for the CK Nayudu Trophy.

Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Aradhya and his mentor Amandeep Singh on former’s selection in the Punjab team for the national tournament. This will motivate others to take an active part in sports and bring fame to their parents and the city, she said.