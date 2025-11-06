DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Area around Guru Nanak Stadium overrun by 'anti-social elements'

Area around Guru Nanak Stadium overrun by 'anti-social elements'

Residents demand immediate action from authorities concerned

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:57 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Groups of beggars sit outside the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA
Advertisement

Once a proud symbol of Ludhiana’s sporting spirit, Guru Nanak Stadium now finds itself surrounded by filth, fear and frustration. Residents and athletes are raising serious concerns about the growing presence of beggars and anti-social elements around the stadium, demanding swift action from the authorities concerned.

Advertisement

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, didn’t mince his words when he said, “The atmosphere around Guru Nanak Stadium has deteriorated drastically in the recent months. It’s shameful not just for the stadium, but the entire city.” Dhaliwal described how the area surrounding the stadium had become a hub for vagrants and suspicious individuals, turning the once-pristine sports complex into a zone of discomfort and danger.

Advertisement

“The streets are filled with stench and garbage. Athletes and visitors are struggling to even walk through the area.”

Advertisement

More disturbingly, Dhaliwal highlighted the threat to women’s safety, “Every morning, when young girls come to train, some shady individuals stand around leering at them. Their safety and dignity are at risk.” The situation, he said, is not just a civic failure but a blot on Ludhiana’s image. “We’ve been raising the issue for years. But neither the government nor any official has paid attention. If action isn’t taken soon, we’ll be forced to take matters into our own hands.”

He also made a special appeal to Ludhiana’s philanthropists, “Stop giving direct alms to people sitting on the streets. Many of them engage in criminal activities at night. If you truly want to help, donate to recognised shelters or social organisations.” Dhaliwal urged citizens to report suspicious individuals to the police or municipal officials, emphasising that cleanliness and safety were everyone’s responsibility.

Advertisement

“Guru Nanak Stadium is the pride of our city. Protecting it from anti-social elements and restoring its dignity is the duty of every citizen,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts