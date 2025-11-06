Area around Guru Nanak Stadium overrun by 'anti-social elements'

Once a proud symbol of Ludhiana’s sporting spirit, Guru Nanak Stadium now finds itself surrounded by filth, fear and frustration. Residents and athletes are raising serious concerns about the growing presence of beggars and anti-social elements around the stadium, demanding swift action from the authorities concerned.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, didn’t mince his words when he said, “The atmosphere around Guru Nanak Stadium has deteriorated drastically in the recent months. It’s shameful not just for the stadium, but the entire city.” Dhaliwal described how the area surrounding the stadium had become a hub for vagrants and suspicious individuals, turning the once-pristine sports complex into a zone of discomfort and danger.

“The streets are filled with stench and garbage. Athletes and visitors are struggling to even walk through the area.”

More disturbingly, Dhaliwal highlighted the threat to women’s safety, “Every morning, when young girls come to train, some shady individuals stand around leering at them. Their safety and dignity are at risk.” The situation, he said, is not just a civic failure but a blot on Ludhiana’s image. “We’ve been raising the issue for years. But neither the government nor any official has paid attention. If action isn’t taken soon, we’ll be forced to take matters into our own hands.”

He also made a special appeal to Ludhiana’s philanthropists, “Stop giving direct alms to people sitting on the streets. Many of them engage in criminal activities at night. If you truly want to help, donate to recognised shelters or social organisations.” Dhaliwal urged citizens to report suspicious individuals to the police or municipal officials, emphasising that cleanliness and safety were everyone’s responsibility.

“Guru Nanak Stadium is the pride of our city. Protecting it from anti-social elements and restoring its dignity is the duty of every citizen,” he said.